* Mason blasts press, says accusations "insane"
* Expects 12 pct growth in U.S. revenue in August
* IPO slated for September
LOS ANGELES, Aug 25 Groupon Inc CEO Andrew
Mason, lashing out at what he called "insane" and "hilarious"
criticism in the media, defended the daily-deals website's
record and growth strategy in a lengthy memo to employees on
Thursday.
Glimmers of frustration showed in a humor-laced three-page
memo written with characteristic dry wit. Mason, whose company
is speeding toward an IPO that sources pin around September,
defended the use of a controversial accounting metric that was
eventually dropped, and dismissed concerns about competition
from the likes of Google (GOOG.O) and Facebook.
The soon-to-married Mason revealed in the memo, first
printed on tech blog All Things Digital and confirmed to
Reuters by a source close to the CEO, that U.S. revenue should
jump about 12 percent in August from July, while marketing
expenses are expected to slide 20 percent.
"While we've bitten our tongues and allowed insane
accusations ... to go unchallenged publicly, it's important to
me that you have the context necessary to brush this stuff
off," Mason addressed employees in his memo.
Mason argued that rival services were "small and not
growing" and waved off accusations Groupon was "buying
customers" by splurging on marketing -- two key concerns on
Wall Street ahead of its market debut.
"Even if we wanted to continue to spend at these levels, we
would eventually run out of new subscribers to acquire," he
wrote. "The real point is that our business is a lot harder to
build than people realize and our scale creates competitive
advantages that even the largest technology companies are
having trouble penetrating."
Analysts say Groupon's IPO plans had been dented by a stock
market slump and new financial disclosures that suggest the
daily-deal company's business is slowing in North America.
In its latest IPO filing this month, it dropped the use of
"adjusted consolidated segment operating income," or ACSOI, a
much-debated measure that excludes online marketing expenses,
stock-based compensation and acquisition-related items.
Marketing expenses account for almost a fifth of revenue, an
atypically high proportion but one that should drop over time
as more people signed on for email alerts and eventually became
customers, Mason said in Thursday's memo.
The CEO also lashed out at reports that Groupon was
shutting more than 10 offices around China and laying off
hundreds of employees at its Gaopeng venture with Tencent
Holdings (0700.HK). [ID:nL4E7JO06O]
The Wall Street Journal reported both companies as
describing a "change in strategy".
"What about our joint-venture with Tencent in China? Did
you read the article that Gaopeng's CEO has kidnapped the
first-born children of all our employees and is putting them to
work building a laser beam he'll use to slice the moon in
half?" Mason wrote, tongue-in-cheek.
"It turns out that that one isn't true either. China is
definitely a different market, but every month we inch closer
to profitability."
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Gary Hill)