Oct 18 Groupon is planning to launch its IPO roadshow next week, on Monday or Tuesday, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The IPO is expected to value the daily deals site at over $10 billion, likely in the range of $11 billion to $12 billion, one of the sources said.

The information is not public and the sources declined to be named. A spokesman for Groupon declined to comment.

In June, Groupon filed for an IPO of up to $750 million. It is one of the most hotly anticipated deals in the United States IPO pipeline, but the company has faced sharp criticism for some of its accounting metrics.

Underwriters on the IPO are being lead by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Credit Suisse.

News that Groupon was considering launching its IPO next week was first reported on the AllThingsD blog. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York and Alistair Barr in San Francisco; editing by Andre Grenon)