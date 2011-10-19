* Roadshow scheduled for Oct. 24 or 25-sources
* Valuation over $10 bln, may be $11 to $12 bln-sources
(Adds comment from research firm)
By Alistair Barr and Clare Baldwin
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Oct. 18 Groupon Inc is
pushing ahead with plans to go public in the face of a volatile
equity market, a recent executive departure and questions about
its accounting and financial disclosures, sources said on
Tuesday.
Groupon, the largest daily deal company, is planning to
launch a roadshow for its initial public offering next week, on
Monday or Tuesday, three sources familiar with the situation
said.
The IPO is expected to value the Chicago-based company at
over $10 billion, likely in the range of $11 billion to $12
billion, two of the sources said.
The sources declined to be named because they were not
authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Michael Buckley, a spokesman for Groupon, declined to
comment.
In June, Groupon filed for an IPO of up to $750 million. It
is one of the most hotly anticipated deals in the United States
IPO pipeline.
The offering was initially expected to value Groupon at
more than $20 billion, but the stock market slumped at the end
of the summer, disrupting most IPO plans and cutting the value
of the few that did get done. Groupon has never disclosed in
its IPO filings how the company would be valued in the IPO.
Groupon has faced criticism for some of its accounting
metrics. The company took a more conservative accounting
approach twice, under pressure from regulators and investors,
but it is still losing money, partly because of its marketing
spending, and faces questions about the sustainability of its
business model.
An internal memo from Chief Executive Andrew Mason
disclosing financial information about the company that was not
in its IPO filings was leaked to the press in August. This put
Groupon under greater regulatory scrutiny.
In late September, Groupon's chief operating officer left
to join Google Inc (GOOG.O).
"The Groupon story is no longer so compelling," said Scott
Sweet of IPO Boutique, a research firm focused on initial
public offerings. He added that a valuation above $10 billion
was "enormous."
"They have always thought that the company is the only one
out there doing what it does and that this warrants a high
valuation," Sweet said. "But they are in denial."
Underwriters on the IPO are being led by Morgan Stanley,
Goldman Sachs & Co and Credit Suisse.
News that Groupon was considering launching its IPO
roadshow next week was reported earlier on Tuesday by the
AllThingsD blog.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York and Alistair Barr in
San Francisco; editing by Andre Grenon)