* About 5 percent of company to be sold in IPO -source
* Co may now raise only $500 mln-source
* Had filed to raise up to $750 mln
* Existing shareholders no longer selling stock
* Expected to launch IPO roadshow early next week-sources
By Clare Baldwin and Alistair Barr
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 19 The world's
largest daily deals company Groupon Inc is cutting the size of
its initial public offering, three people familiar with the
situation said on Wednesday.
Groupon in June filed to raise up to $750 million in its
IPO. It now plans to raise less than that amount, though not
significantly less, one of the sources said. Another of the
sources said Groupon is now planning to raise roughly $500
million.
About 5 percent of the company will be sold in the IPO, a
third source familiar with the offering said. The offering will
value Chicago-based Groupon at between $10 billion to just over
$12 billion, depending on how much the company raises, the
source added.
The sources declined to be identified because they're not
authorized to speak publicly about Groupon's financing plans.
Groupon declined to comment.
Groupon's latest IPO filing said that existing shareholders
are no longer planning to sell stock in the offering.
Equity markets have fallen and become significantly more
volatile in recent months, putting a damper on all new issues.
Groupon has also been hurt by questions about its
accounting metrics, the long-term viability of its business
model and the fact that it has lost two chief operating
officers this year.
Led by outspoken chief executive Andrew Mason, Groupon is
one of the most closely-watched offerings in the U.S. IPO
pipeline.
Along with LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N, Zynga, and, next year,
Facebook, Groupon offers investors a way to invest directly in
social media.
Groupon is expected to launch its IPO roadshow early next
week, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.[ID:nN1E79H231]
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Alistair Barr, editing by
Bernard Orr, Bob Burgdorfer and Carol Bishopric)