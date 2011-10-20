(Adds Nasdaq and NYSE declining comment)

NEW YORK Oct 20 Daily deals website Groupon Inc will list its shares on the Nasdaq, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The information is not public and the sources declined to be named. The Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) and the New York Stock Exchange NYX.N declined comment.

Groupon has filed to list its shares under the ticker symbol "GRPN" but has not yet disclosed which exchange it has selected. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)