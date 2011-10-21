* To sell 30 million shares at between $16 and $18 each
* At midpoint, IPO would value company at $10.8 bln
* IPO represents just under 5 percent of Groupon
* Roadshow planned for next week
By Alistair Barr and Clare Baldwin
Oct 21 Groupon Inc plans to raise as much as
$540 million in an initial public offering, less than
previously planned, as the daily deals website grapples with a
weak equities market, executive departures and questions about
its accounting and business model.
The company aims to sell 30 million shares, or less than 5
percent of the company, at between $16 and $18 each, according
to a regulatory filing on Friday.
The midpoint would value Groupon $10.8 billion, far less
than the $20 billion initially expected but still above the $6
billion that Google Inc (GOOG.O) offered to pay for the
business last year.
Despite the lowered valuation, some analysts say Groupon's
shares could still struggle when they come to market in
November. They point to questions over the long-term viability
of a company that faces fierce competition in a business that
has low barriers to entry.
The fact that Groupon has changed its accounting twice
under pressure from regulators, and lost two chief operating
officers this year, also has not instilled confidence.
"This offer strikes me as very, very unattractive," said
Josef Schuster, founder of Chicago-based IPO research and
investment house IPOX Schuster. "I think it's over-valued."
He said the scaling back of the IPO and the small float
suggested more shares could be offloaded later. Depending on
demand, the IPO will raise between $480 million and $540
million, compared with a previous target of up to $750
million.
The online daily deal industry has exploded into a
multibillion-dollar business since Groupon was launched in late
2008. That growth has attracted hundreds of rivals, including
giants like Google and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
Brad Gastwirth, co-founder of ABR Investment Strategy, an
independent research firm that focuses on technology and
healthcare, said the lowered valuation will help the IPO, but
he cited concerns about whether Groupon can diversify revenue
sources and shift to higher margin products.
"There was very little investor interest in the deal at the
$20 billion-plus valuation," said Gastwirth. "While on the
surface the price-to-sales multiple is getting more reasonable,
there are still many questions that need to be answered before
we and investors feel comfortable with this IPO."
SMALLER LOSSES
Groupon is one of the most closely watched IPOs this year,
as turmoil in the financial markets disrupted many share
offering plans and cut the value of the few that did get done.
If Groupon succeeds, it will bode well for other companies also
considering going public, including social gaming company Zynga
and social network Facebook.
"The market is slowly but surely reopening," said Nasdaq
head of listings Bob McCooey. "Companies including Groupon have
been in wait-and-see mode for quite a while and now they are
seeing an opportunity to get out and get priced, and they are
taking advantage of that."
The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the
symbol "GRPN."
Groupon is set to launch a roadshow next week with Chief
Executive Andrew Mason, Chief Financial Officer Jason Child and
product head Jeff Holden to attract potential investors.
One of the main question marks over Groupon has been
whether the company can become profitable soon. Friday's IPO
filing disclosed third-quarter results and some progress toward
profitability.
On a pro forma operating basis, which excludes stock-based
compensation, Groupon's loss narrowed to $2 million in the
third quarter from $62 million in the second quarter, in part
because it kept a lid on marketing spending. Earlier this year,
it hired Richard Williams from Amazon to head marketing.
The company said it had 30 million customers at the end of
September, up from 23 million three months earlier. Customers
ARE SUBSCRIBERS WHO HAVE BOUGHT ONE OF GROUPON'S COUPONS.
Repeat customers climbed to 16 million in the third quarter
from 12 million at the end of the second quarter, the company
also said in its filing.
The average number of coupons sold per customer was 4.2, up
about 5 percent from the previous three-month period.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N) and Credit
Suisse CSGN.VX are leading the underwriters on the offering.
