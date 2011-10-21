by Anthony Hughes
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - Groupon is finally ready to launch
its IPO with a scaled-back offering that seeks to win over the
daily discount deal company's legion of critics.
After an IPO build-up marred by persistent criticism of the
three-year-old company's business model, accounting and
leadership, the underwriting team of 14 banks remains confident
that perceptions of the company can be changed when management
actually gets a chance to tell the story on the roadshow due to
formally start next week.
Groupon plans to sell 30m shares at a price range of
US$16-$18 a share for a valuation of US11.4bn or less, well
south of earlier estimates of more than US$20bn. At the upper
end, the deal would raise US$540m in fresh capital, less than
the US$750m amount nominated in its IPO registration document
first filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in
June.
The company is being pitched on a valuation that is
comparable with Amazon (AMZN.O) based on a 2012 revenue
multiple, but a significant discount to Amazon's 2013
multiple.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are lead
underwriters. The deal is expected to price on November 3 after
a US-only roadshow.
"The focus really is to get in and out of the market as
quickly as possible," said one syndicate source of the decision
to market exclusively in the United States. "It doesn't make a
lot of sense to go to Europe given the lack of participation in
new issues."
Management and the deal team will conduct teach-ins with
major banks involved in the transaction on Monday before the
roadshow travels to the Mid-Atlantic then Boston, New York (for
two days), San Francisco, Denver, Los Angeles, the Midwest and
Chicago.
A key disclosure in the updated filing is that each of the
2.4m Class B shares outstanding will have 150 votes, leaving
Groupon tightly controlled by executive chairman Eric
Lefkovsky, chief executive Andrew Mason and co-founder Bradley
Keywell. No existing shareholders are selling into the offer,
though this was part of the initial plan.
Groupon has copped criticism that the bulk of the US$1.11bn
it has raised from venture capital, some US$942m has been used
to cash out insiders, including Lefkovsky.
OPERATIONAL SCRUTINY
The latest S-1 also includes September quarter results,
showing a 496% year-on-year improvement in gross billings to
US$1.16bn and a 426% gain in reported revenue to US$430.2m. The
company, which has 142.9m subscribers and now makes most of its
revenue overseas, also made a US$239,000 loss from operations
in the latest quarter, down from US$101m in the June quarter.
Groupon said the improvement it saw in operating
performance in North America was the result of its ability to
lower marketing expenses while still driving customer growth.
International losses were higher because of additional
investments in less mature markets in South Korea, Australia
and Japan.
Bankers close to the deal noted that most issuers were
choosing to defer in this market, despite the strong October
rebound in US stocks.
"Most CEOs and boards are choosing to wait for things to
stabilise unless they need to go now or they want to get the
process over and done with," one said.
Groupon critics believe the company falls into the former
category, arguing that even though operating cash flow is
positive, it relies heavily on short-term cash from slowly
paying its merchants and needs more cash to fund its working
capital.
Yet those close to the IPO say Groupon is simply eager to
finalise its IPO and emerge from SEC quiet period restrictions
that have limited its ability to defend itself against the
critics (despite several valiant efforts by management to test
the rules).
Groupon, which collects cash upfront from the sale of its
discount coupons and pays merchants offering those discounts
their revenue share at a later date, held US$243.9m in cash and
cash equivalents at June 30 (up from $225m at June 30) but had
an accrued merchant payable balance of US$465.6m.
"There has always been a discussion on whether they
actually need the money," noted one investment banker. "The
debate is whether the merchants are actually floating the
business.
"Look, there are a lot of companies that rely on
subscriptions that generate operating losses but are cash-flow
positive, and don't receive the same level of scrutiny. My view
is that they are generating cash."
Max Wolff, senior research analyst at Greencrest Capital,
said Groupon had become the "battleground" between believers
and non-believers in private technology company valuations.
Greencrest, which specialises in coverage of private
companies, values Groupon at US$7-$8bn, while Hudson says
Groupon is worth US$8.7bn at a peer price/sales ratio of 2.5
times 2012 forecast revenues.
"We still believe that management's decision to price the
offering and start the roadshow will not do much to push back
the voices saying they are running out of money," said Wolff.
Still, he conceded Groupon's September quarter numbers
looked "much stronger than the many on the Street anticipated,
due to reduced marketing spending."
Hudson Square Research analyst Daniel Ernst said in a note
to clients that the key question for Groupon was what level of
marketing expenses was necessary to maintain revenue growth and
ensure profitability.
Though Groupon's gross billings growth has fallen in recent
quarters (from more than 1,353% in the first quarter of 2011 to
860% in the second quarter of 2011) and revenue per customer
has also fallen, marketing as a percentage of net revenues has
also fallen, Mr Ernst noted.
A deal size of around US$500m would limit available free
float and draw comparisons with the tightly orchestrated IPOs
of LinkedIn LNKD.O and Zillow (Z.O) earlier this year. But
bankers argue a US$500m offering would still be a sizeable deal
by recent standards (LinkedIn and Zillow were smaller
offerings) and Groupon could still add a secondary element to
the sale if there is enough demand.
Much has also been made of the SEC scrutiny of the offering
document.
Though Groupon has been forced to make some significant
changes -- including removing the "gross billings" measure to
more than halve its reported top-line revenue -- filings of SEC
comment letters show most high-profile IPOs were forced by the
SEC to add disclosures or change the wording of their
prospectuses in one way or another during the review process.
There is no doubt that the SEC has been particularly
sensitive about companies' revenue recognition, their use of
non-GAAP measures and assumptions used in determining the fair
value of stock.
Few IPOs in recent memory have faced as much scrutiny as
Groupon, which critics argue should have accepted a US$6bn
buyout offer from rival Google (GOOG.O) last year.
"This company has been a lightening rod," the second banker
said. "The general view on this company has been negative ever
since they turned down the offer from Google."
(Reporting by IFR ECM reporter Anthony Hughes)