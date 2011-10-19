NEW YORK Oct 19 Daily deals site Groupon is set to raise less than the amount it initially filed for in its IPO paperwork, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Groupon in June filed to raise up to $750 million in its IPO. One source familiar with the situation said it is now planning to raise less than that amount, but not significantly less. A second source familiar with the situation said it is now planning to raise about $500 million.

The information is not public and the sources declined to be named. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin, editing by Bernard Orr)