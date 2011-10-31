* SecondMarket emails potential investors in Groupon IPO
* Firm says it is working with underwriter Morgan Stanley
* SecondMarket asks investors to indicate interest in IPO
By Alistair Barr
Oct 31 SecondMarket Inc, a leading player in
the market for private company stock, is trying to get a piece
of the initial public offering of Groupon Inc, according to an
email obtained by Reuters on Monday.
SecondMarket Senior Vice President Jeff Thomas emailed
potential investors on Friday who previously traded through the
firm to see if they were interested in buying Groupon shares in
the IPO.
SecondMarket will be working with Morgan Stanley (MS.N),
one of the top underwriters on the Groupon IPO, as a member of
the selling group for the offering, the email said.
SecondMarket declined to comment, while Morgan Stanley and
Groupon did not respond to requests for a comment.
SecondMarket, started by Chief Executive Barry Silbert, is
an online platform that brings together buyers and sellers of
illiquid assets including stock of private companies.
SecondMarket has thrived by helping private companies sell
stock without having to go public. The transactions often help
former and current employees sell equity, while letting
investors buy into private companies before an IPO.
SecondMarket often presents itself as an alternative or
competitor to traditional Wall Street investment banks. In an
interview with the Wall Street Journal on Saturday titled "So
Who Needs Wall Street?" Silbert said SecondMarket aims to
"essentially disintermediate anyone on Wall Street that does
not add value."
Participating in Groupon's IPO may be a departure from
SecondMarket's original approach.
Thomas' Friday email said potential investors in the
offering would be asked to complete a "suitability
questionnaire" and to speak to one of SecondMarket's market
specialists.
Potential investors would also have to fill out an
"indication of interest" questionnaire, telling SecondMarket
how many Groupon shares they would like to buy in the IPO,
according to the email.
"At this time, we do not have information regarding the
allocation of securities to SecondMarket, and cannot provide
any assurance that even if we were to determine that an IPO is
an appropriate investment for you, you would be allocated
securities," Thomas wrote in the email.
SecondMarket also warned in the email that an IPO is "risky
and speculative" and may not be appropriate for many
investors.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)