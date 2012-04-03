BRIEF-FunctionX prices $4.8 mln common stock offering
* Says public offering of 4.57 million common shares priced at $1.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 Groupon Inc, which runs the world's largest online coupon website, was sued on Tuesday by a shareholder who accused the company of misleading investors about its financial prospects and concealing weakness in its internal controls, according to a court filing. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York)
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.