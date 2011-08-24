* Lawsuit accuses Groupon of using bait and switch tactics
* Some claims against Groupon can proceed-attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. Aug 24 A U.S. judge said parts
of a false advertising lawsuit can proceed against online
coupon distributor Groupon, according to one attorney who
attended a court hearing on Wednesday.
A proposed class action was filed against Groupon earlier
this year by a tour operator in San Francisco, accusing Groupon
of bait and switch advertising. Groupon allegedly buys
tour-related keywords on Google's (GOOG.O) AdWords service, but
often does not actually offer tour coupons when customers
arrive at the site, the lawsuit alleges.
The practice drives up the cost of keywords for the tour
company while the prominence of its ads in Google searches
declines, the lawsuit states.
Groupon is aiming for a mid- to late- September IPO,
despite recent market tumult that has shelved some flotations,
several people familiar with the company's plans who spoke on
condition of anonymity told Reuters. [ID:nN1E77I19A]
Groupon asked a federal judge in Oakland, California to
dismiss the lawsuit. At a hearing on Wednesday, U.S. District
Judge Phyllis Hamilton ruled from the bench that certain
allegations against Groupon can proceed, said Steven Williams,
an attorney for the plaintiff who was at the hearing.
Other claims against Groupon were dismissed, with a chance
for the plaintiffs to refashion their allegations, Williams
said.
A Groupon representative declined to comment, citing the
ongoing litigation.
"We're very happy we're going to get to go forward with
these claims to address what we think is classic bait and
switch advertising," Williams said. "Only now its done through
Google instead of through the newspaper."
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is San Francisco Comprehensive Tours LLC on behalf
of itself and all others similarly situated v. Groupon et al.,
No. 11-cv-1300.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)