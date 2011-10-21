By Alistair Barr and Edwin Chan
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Goofball, visionary,
opportunist, maverick: Andrew Mason invites all manner of
description but the one thing all agree on is that the Groupon
CEO is one shrewd customer.
The music-studies major who says he started Groupon to get
his business partners off his back is now the central figure in
a $540 million IPO that has drawn scrutiny from regulators,
harsh criticism from Silicon Valley, and occasional derision
from the investment community.
Even scaled-back, it remains one of the biggest Internet
IPOs in years. It could draw some interest as the first of the
so-called daily deals websites to go public, but questions
remain over the long-term profitability of an easily replicated
model and its valuation. [ID:nN1E79J29B]
The 30-year-old entrepreneur embarks next week on a
roadshow to try and convey his long-term vision for the
company, which after a rosy spell when it was touted as the
fastest-growing company in history now grapples with no
shortage of critics and cynics on Wall Street.
Expect fireworks.
"He has this image of a happy-go-lucky person, but he's a
very shrewd businessman," said a senior industry executive who
worked with Mason before leaving. "When people question
Groupon, he takes it very personally and deeply. He's poured
his life into the company."
The executive with a fondness for quirky antics -- such as
posing for photos with a cat atop his head -- in past months
has shown signs of being under severe strain.
He has had to contend with a growing list of new entrants
to the daily deals space from Google to AT&T (T.N), in addition
to nemesis LivingSocial, backed by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
The Securities and Exchange Commission's poking into its
financials forced Groupon to scrap controversial accounting
metrics and recognize the costs of marketing and
revenue-sharing with merchants more.
In September, Groupon lost COO Margo Georgiadis to Google
Inc (GOOG.O) -- months after losing predecessor Rob Solomon.
A month before that, Mason lashed out against "insane"
critics in a lengthy, rambling leaked memo that some said
displayed more than a tinge of hubris.
Mason himself put it best. In a letter to potential
investors that accompanied the first IPO filing, he made no
bones about missteps.
"As with any business in a 30-month-old industry, the path
to success will have twists and turns, moments of brilliance
and other moments of sheer stupidity," he wrote.
'ENTERTAINMENT VALUE'
Mason tries hard to break stereotypes -- and isn't shy
about advertising that fact.
The CEO appeared in the company's IPO roadshow video on
Friday in a suit and tie, with hair parted neatly to the side -
unusual garb for someone who prefers t-shirts.
His straight-laced talk was interspersed with occasional
quirky moments. At one point, Mason compared Groupon to a
cyborg -- a combination of human and technology.
Later, he said Groupon can't be boring because it sends
deal emails to subscribers everyday and has to avoid people
getting tired of the communications.
"Entertainment value is high with him," said Ryan Jacob,
manager of the Jacob Internet Fund, who watched the roadshow
video on Friday. "Within the Internet space we're used to a
wide variety of executives, so I wouldn't disqualify him
because he's a little unorthodox."
NO TYPICAL JOURNEY
Mason's meteoric rise to head of a multi-billion dollar
company was no typical journey.
Instead of majoring in business or economics, Mason studied
music at Northwestern University, graduating in 2003. Instead
of moving to California to start his tech company, he stuck
around in Chicago.
Groupon evolved from a venture called the Point, a site to
improve online organizing and fund-raising. Mason dropped out
of graduate school in public policy at the University of
Chicago to work on that business. Before that, as a teenager,
he started a business to home-deliver bagels on weekends.
Today, two-year-old Groupon boasts 30 million customers and
deals with nearly 60,000 local merchants in 45 of countries,
representing about 90 percent of the world's GDP, according to
Chief Financial Officer Jason Child.
But Mason continues to ham it up. At this year's AllThingsD
conference, he insisted organizers work with his drivers'
license picture -- showing mouth agape and face contorted --
when it came time to put together event materials.
In the biographical information provided by Groupon at that
conference, Mason claimed to be working on a book: "Unleash the
Power Within: Self Help for Self Helpers."
His offbeat sense of humor can also land him in hot water.
When Groupon ran ads that seemed to mock issues such as Chinese
oppression in Tibet and the threat to rainforests, the
subsequent public outcry forced it to pull the campaign.
But Mason can be deadly serious about his personal life.
When Reuters reported his impending marriage to musician Jenny
Gillespie and outlined a marriage gift registry calling for
everything from a casserole pan to cream saucer for cats, Mason
pulled the registry and -- uncharacteristically -- uttered nary
a comment. [ID:nN1E77I19A]
Sources had told Reuters that Mason put his nuptials first
and tried to schedule the IPO around it -- a telling act for
the helmsman of what may soon become a public company employing
more than 10,000 people.
"There's a reluctance to be a CEO of a public company. To
have regulators and investors tell you what to do," said the
senior executive. "He's stubborn, but smart enough to be right
most of the time."
(Editing by Bernard Orr)