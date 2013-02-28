SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Groupon Inc's former CEO Andrew Mason, fired on Thursday, admitted he failed to turn around the company he helped create, and owned up to losing sight of the customer in an unusually candid post-firing letter to employees.

"After four and a half intense and wonderful years as CEO of Groupon, I've decided that I'd like to spend more time with my family. Just kidding - I was fired today," the former head of the daily deals company said.