By Alistair Barr
| Sept 19
Sept 19 Groupon Inc launched a credit
card payment business on Wednesday, entering a crowded field to
compete with eBay Inc's (EBAY.O> PayPal and start-up Square Inc.
Groupon said the new service lets restaurants, salons and
spas, retailers and other local businesses accept credit card
payments at a lower rate than other providers.
Any merchant that runs a daily deal with Groupon in the
United States can sign up for the payments service, the company
added.
Groupon will charge 1.8 percent for MasterCard, Visa and
Discover cards, on top of a 15 cent fee per swipe. For American
Express cards, it charges 3 percent plus the 15 cent fee.
Groupon is the world's largest daily deal company, offering
discounts on local services. But the company is branching out
into other businesses, such as discounted product sales, and now
payments.
The payments business has become crowded in recent years.
Square, a start-up backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has
won over a lot of small merchants as customers by offering easy
credit card acceptance through a small swipe device that plugs
into smartphones.
PayPal launched a rival service earlier this year called
PayPal Here.