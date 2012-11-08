BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says issued $2 bln floating rate notes due Feb. 11, 2022
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 8 Groupon Inc reported disappointing third-quarter results, sending shares of the daily deal website down more than 10 percent in after-hours trading.
Revenue was $568.6 million in the third quarter, compared with $430.2 million in the third quarter of 2011.
Groupon reported a net loss of $3 million, or zero cents per common share in the period, versus a net loss of $54.2 million, or 18 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2011
Groupon was expected to make 3 cents a share, on revenue of $590 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Groupon shares were down 12.2 percent to $3.44 in after-hours trade on Thursday.
* XCERRA TO ESTABLISH DIRECT SALES AND SUPPORT OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN AND CHINA
PARIS, Feb 13 France's PSA Group is pushing ahead with an Iranian plant investment and production ramp-up in the face of a hardened U.S. stance against Tehran under President Donald Trump that could play to the carmaker's advantage, a senior executive said.