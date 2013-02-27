(Adds comments from CFO, more details from results, background)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 Groupon Inc lost
almost a quarter of its market value on Wednesday after the
company began to take a smaller cut of revenue on daily deals,
sacrificing revenue and profits to attract and keep merchants.
"This raises questions about how these guys are going to be
able to scale the business," said Tom White, an analyst at
Macquarie. "The forecast is underwhelming."
Groupon shares fell 22 percent to $4.65 in after hours
trading on Wednesday.
The Chicago-based company started sharing more money from
its deals with merchants early in the fourth quarter to persuade
them to run an offer for the first time or work on another
offer.
That dented revenue and profit in the fourth quarter, Chief
Financial Officer Jason Child said in an interview.
"We are focused on driving growth," he said. "We will make
the investments we feel we need to optimize for growth and
merchant profitability."
Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $638.3 million from $492.2
million in the year-ago period. The company also reported a net
loss and an operating loss in the latest period.
Groupon was expected to make 3 cents a share on revenue of
$638 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast first-quarter revenue of $560 million
to $610 million. This is sharply below the $650 million average
estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Groupon Goods, the company's discounted product sales
business, generated a lot of the fourth-quarter revenue growth.
However, sales growth will slow in the first quarter, as is
typical with other e-commerce businesses, Child said.
The Goods business also has lower margins than Groupon's
original daily deals business, he noted.
The cut in its so-called "take rate", which many analysts
had speculated was necessary to revive participation among
merchants in its Internet offers, contributed to weak
fourth-quarter results. That was also partly behind the
disappointing first-quarter revenue forecast.
A larger-than-expected seasonal decline in the company's
Goods e-commerce business also drove the weaker first-quarter
forecast.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by David Gregorio and
Richard Chang)