GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Groupon Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue of $608.7 million, a stronger-than-expected result that lends credence to the deals site's new mobile-centric strategy.
With its core, daily deals business model in steep decline over the past year, the Chicago-based company in recent months has re-invented itself as a more traditional e-commerce business that sells long-term deals through its smartphone app. Shares of the company have risen roughly 80 percent since Jan. 1.
Analysts on average expected $606.2 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
