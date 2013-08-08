By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Groupon Inc named
co-founder Eric Lefkofsky its chief executive and reported a
record quarter for its North American business, signaling
growing momentum in its comeback effort, and its shares rose
almost 20 percent.
The company, which also announced a $300 million share
repurchase program on Wednesday, reported a better-than-expected
7 percent jump in second-quarter revenue to $608.7 million, as
sales in the United States and Canada climbed 45 percent.
Lefkofsky, who was named interim CEO in February, has pushed
on with his mobile-centric strategy since fellow founder Andrew
Mason was replaced in February. The former CEO had presided over
a precipitous share price decline to below $5 from its $20 debut
in 2011.
The stock, which has gained 80 percent in 2013, rose to
$10.35 in after-hours trade on Wednesday, its highest since July
2012.
"I think the news about installing Lefkofsky played a big
part," said Tom White, an analyst at Macquarie Research.
"Investors have been very impressed by the progress he's made
since being made interim head and improving metrics particularly
in the North America business."
With its core daily deals business model in steep decline,
Groupon in recent months has re-invented itself as a more
traditional e-commerce business that sells long-term deals,
particularly through its smartphone app.
Lefkofsky and other executives told Wall Street analysts on
Wednesday that emailed deals, once the linchpin of Groupon's
sales strategy, now only accounted for 40 percent of its
quarterly revenue. Instead, Groupon's customers were
increasingly logging into the site to search for goods they were
actively seeking, they said.
"It was only a few short years ago when email was all of the
business," Chief Financial Officer Jason Child said. "The good
news for us is we see our most active cohort of customers
engaging with the marketplace most often. They're browsing,
they're searching, they're going in and typing in keywords."
The difference, Lefkofsky added, was that Groupon was
transforming from a "demand-generation business to a
demand-fulfillment business."
But company management warned it would take several quarters
for Groupon to complete its shift in direction and fully enter
and compete in an intensely competitive and crowded e-commerce
marketplace dominated by giants like Amazon Inc and
eBay Inc.
For Groupon to succeed, Lefkofsky said it needed to focus on
refining its algorithms to present goods relevant to a user's
interests, while also improving its product suite for sellers,
which includes rewards tracking programs and credit card
processing tools.
BY THE NUMBERS
Groupon's gross billings, or the total value of purchased
goods and services - of which the company takes a cut - rose 30
percent in North America, outpacing a 10 percent expansion rate
overall.
About 50 percent of its North American transactions came
through smartphones and tablets, versus 30 percent a year ago,
the company said.
Groupon's success with mobile adoption has been viewed with
particular favor on Wall Street. Groupon shares jumped 11
percent on June 14 when Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded the
stock, attributing their optimism to the company's progress on
the mobile front.
Groupon's revenue in the United States and Canada in the
second quarter grew 45 percent, offsetting a 24 percent slide in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and a 26 percent fall
everywhere else.
Child told Reuters on Wednesday that while Groupon's
international performance has been weak, the company's
investment in shoring up its European operations will pay off
soon.
"North America continues to see strong growth and we made
good progress in EMEA which flipped to positive gross billings
growth," Child said. Gross billings in EMEA grew 4 percent in
the second quarter. "We're now shifting our focus to the rest of
the world."
The Chicago-based company reported quarterly revenue
of$608.7 million compared with $568.3 million a year ago.
Analysts on average expected $606.2 million in revenue,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It posted a second quarter net loss of $7.6 million, or 1
cent per share, compared with a year ago profit of $28.4
million, or 4 cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, it earned 2 cents a share, level
with analysts' expectations.