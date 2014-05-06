(Corrects third paragraph to say first-quarter result was loss
not earnings of 1 cent per share)
SAN FRANCISCO May 6 Groupon Inc boosted its
full-year earnings outlook on Tuesday on the expectation its
marketing push will pay off later this year, but forecast a
smaller-than-expected profit in the current quarter.
"We're expecting the profitability increase in the second
half of the year as marketing dollars leverage themselves into
growth," Chief Financial Officer Jason Child told Reuters. "That
will largely happen in the back half of the year."
For the first quarter, the online marketplace lost 1 cent
per share on an adjusted basis. For the full year, Groupon now
sees adjusted EBITDA of more than $300 million.
Groupon expects to break even or earn as much as 2 cents per
share in the second quarter, falling short of the 3 cents per
share profit expected by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by James Dalgleish)