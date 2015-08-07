* Q2 revenue $738.4 mln vs est. $740.2 mln

* Q2 gross billings $1.53 bln vs est. $1.55 bln

* Sees Q3 revenue of $700-$750 mln vs est. $755.9 mln

* Shares fall as much as 6.4 pct (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)

By Lehar Maan

Aug 7 Groupon Inc, operator of daily deals website groupon.com, reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue and forecast revenue to fall more than expected in the current quarter as a strong dollar weighed on gross billings.

The company's shares fell as much as 6.4 percent in early trading on Friday.

"The guidance says that the cost of growth is getting more expensive, so I think that the company still faces pretty significant challenges in their core business," ITG Investment Research analyst Steve Weinstein told Reuters.

Groupon, which once dominated the fast-growing online coupons arena, has been struggling to attract customers and rev up sales due to stiff competition from smaller companies and online giants such as Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc .

The company, which has started selling products online, is focusing on transforming itself to an online marketplace from a firm that only sells deals and coupons, said Brian Kayman, Groupon's interim CFO and vice president of tax and treasury.

The company forecast revenue to fall to $700-$750 million in the third quarter ending September from $757.1 million a year earlier. It expects to break even or earn up to 2 cents on an adjusted per-share basis.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 3 cents per share and revenue of $755.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The retailer's active customers count inched up to 48.6 million as of June 30 from 48 million as of March 31.

Groupon reported gross billings - a key metric reflecting the gross amount collected from customers - of $1.53 billion for the second quarter ended June 30.

That was below analysts' average estimate of $1.55 billion, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

The average value of the dollar has risen 20 percent at the end of the April-June quarter from a year earlier, hurting Groupon, which gets 41.3 percent of gross billings from outside North America.

Revenue increased 3.1 percent to $738.4 million in the second quarter, but analysts were expecting $740.2 million.

Net income attributable to Groupon was $109.1 million in the quarter, compared with a year-ago loss of $22.9 million, helped by a gain on the sale of the 46 percent stake in its South Korean business.

Excluding items, it earned 2 cents per share, missing analysts estimates of 3 cents.

Groupon's shares fell 6.2 percent to $4.39 in premarket trade. Up to Thursday's close, they had fallen about 43 percent this year. (Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)