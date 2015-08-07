* Q2 revenue $738.4 mln vs est. $740.2 mln
* Q2 gross billings $1.53 bln vs est. $1.55 bln
* Sees Q3 revenue of $700-$750 mln vs est. $755.9 mln
* Shares fall as much as 6.4 pct
By Lehar Maan
Aug 7 Groupon Inc, operator of daily
deals website groupon.com, reported a lower-than-expected rise
in quarterly revenue and forecast revenue to fall more than
expected in the current quarter as a strong dollar weighed on
gross billings.
The company's shares fell as much as 6.4 percent in early
trading on Friday.
"The guidance says that the cost of growth is getting more
expensive, so I think that the company still faces pretty
significant challenges in their core business," ITG Investment
Research analyst Steve Weinstein told Reuters.
Groupon, which once dominated the fast-growing online
coupons arena, has been struggling to attract customers and rev
up sales due to stiff competition from smaller companies and
online giants such as Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc
.
The company, which has started selling products online, is
focusing on transforming itself to an online marketplace from a
firm that only sells deals and coupons, said Brian Kayman,
Groupon's interim CFO and vice president of tax and treasury.
The company forecast revenue to fall to $700-$750 million in
the third quarter ending September from $757.1 million a year
earlier. It expects to break even or earn up to 2 cents on an
adjusted per-share basis.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 3 cents per
share and revenue of $755.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The retailer's active customers count inched up to 48.6
million as of June 30 from 48 million as of March 31.
Groupon reported gross billings - a key metric reflecting
the gross amount collected from customers - of $1.53 billion for
the second quarter ended June 30.
That was below analysts' average estimate of $1.55 billion,
according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
The average value of the dollar has risen 20 percent at the
end of the April-June quarter from a year earlier, hurting
Groupon, which gets 41.3 percent of gross billings from outside
North America.
Revenue increased 3.1 percent to $738.4 million in the
second quarter, but analysts were expecting $740.2 million.
Net income attributable to Groupon was $109.1 million in the
quarter, compared with a year-ago loss of $22.9 million, helped
by a gain on the sale of the 46 percent stake in its South
Korean business.
Excluding items, it earned 2 cents per share, missing
analysts estimates of 3 cents.
Groupon's shares fell 6.2 percent to $4.39 in premarket
trade. Up to Thursday's close, they had fallen about 43 percent
this year.
(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Abhirup Roy
in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)