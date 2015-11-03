Nov 3 Groupon Inc, operator of daily
deals website groupon.com, said Chief Operating Officer Rich
Williams would succeed Eric Lefkofsky as chief executive
officer.
Lefkofsky will return to the role of chairman, effective
immediately.
Net loss attributable to Groupon widened to $27.6 million,
or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from
$21.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to $713.6 million from $714.3
million.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)