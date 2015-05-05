(Adds CEO comments, details on website traffic, deals, local
business)
By Nandita Bose and Kshitiz Goliya
May 5 Groupon Inc forecast full-year
revenue well below analyst expectations on Tuesday, hurt by a
stronger dollar and weaker-than-expected billings, a key metric
reflecting the gross amount collected from customers.
Groupon, which once dominated the fast-growing online
coupons arena, has been struggling to rev up sales and profit as
it battles stiff competition from smaller companies as well as
online giants such as Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc
.
In April, the company agreed to sell a 46 percent stake in
its South Korean business as part of its turnaround efforts.
Chief Executive Eric Lefkofsky told Reuters in an interview
on Tuesday the company will evaluate alternatives that would
help unlock shareholder value in countries where Groupon
questions its long-term strategic positioning, as it did in
Korea.
"(We) will.. allocate time and resources in countries and
businesses where we think we can win," he said
The daily deals and online retailer, which gets 160 million
visitors globally per month, saw a drop in active customers to
48 million as of March 31 from 54 million as of Dec. 31, 2014,
due to the stake sale in Korea and seasonality factors.
Lefkofsky said the company aims to double the number of
deals over the next year so that Groupon always has deals on
offer within its top categories.
Groupon forecast 2015 revenue of between $3.15 billion and
$3.3 billion, below the $3.53 billion analysts on average were
expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which got about 36 percent of total revenue
from outside North America in the first quarter, said it
expected changes in foreign exchange rates to hurt its
year-over-year revenue growth rate by 700 basis points.
Groupon reported gross billings of $1.55 billion for the
first quarter, well below the average analyst estimate of $1.86
billion, according to market research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
The company expects to sustain low to mid double-digit
growth in its North America local business, where it sells daily
deals, for the rest of this year. The other segments the company
operates in are consumer goods and travel.
Net loss attributable to Groupon narrowed to $14.3 million,
or 2 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $37.8
million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of a profit of 1 cent per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $750.4 million from $728.4 million.
The company's stock fell 2 percent to $6.70 in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Leslie Adler)