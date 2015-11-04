Nov 4 Exactly four years ago, Groupon Inc's
initial public offering was priced at $20, valuing the
company at $13 billion.
On Wednesday, the stock fell 30 percent to as low as $2.79,
giving the operator of daily deals website groupon.com a market
value of less than $2 billion.
Such has been the precipitous decline of a company that was
once considered an e-commerce posterboy.
Groupon reported yet another dismal quarter on Tuesday and
announced a slew of measures to turn around its business,
including spending $150 million-$200 million more on a marketing
blitz.
But Wall Street analysts were not convinced.
"We understand the company's investment in marketing
approach but do not believe it solves the company's underlying
challenge, which is building a more compelling product that
virally attracts users," PiperJaffray analysts wrote in a note.
At least seven brokerages cut their price targets on the
stock by as much as $5 to a low of $2.25. The median price
target has nearly halved in the last three months to $4.00.
Competition has been tough for Groupon - it battles with
Yelp Inc and GrubHub Inc for local dollars and
with Amazon.com Inc, eBay Inc and Priceline
Group Inc in its goods and travel business.
"Groupon is in a brutal industry - local internet
advertising has been notoriously difficult," Piper Jaffray
analysts wrote in a note.
"Viral, simple products are key to solving local and we
believe that Groupon's efforts are best made there."
Groupon also said its co-founder Eric Lefkofsky would step
down as CEO and would be replaced by Chief Operating Officer
Rich Williams.
One of Williams' challenges will be to boost margins, which
have been on a downward spiral. Gross margin in the third
quarter was about 46 percent - a far cry from over 80 percent in
2011.
In a note titled "Dry Q3 EPS Results And A Desert Ahead"
RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote that Groupon would require a
lengthy turnaround.
But, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel for
the company that has nearly 50 million active users.
More than 800,000 businesses offer deals on its website -
nearly half of Amazon and about 10 times more than Yelp,
Evercore ISI analysts wrote.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)