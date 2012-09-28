By Nate Raymond
| Sept 28
Sept 28 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a
proposed $8.5 million class action settlement with Groupon Inc
intended to resolve allegations that the expiration
dates on its coupons violated consumer protection laws.
U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego found fault
with a provision in the settlement that would have set aside
$75,000 to be divided among two non-profit groups. The judge
said neither of the organizations were "expressly committed to
righting the specific wrongs alleged in this case."
While Sabraw denied other objections to the settlement by
members of the class, he said he had to reject the entire
settlement because he did not have the authority to strike just
the charity provisions.
Representatives for Groupon did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
John Stoia, a lawyer at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
representing plaintiffs who bought vouchers on Groupon, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The decision marked the latest by a court to address
so-called cy pres awards in class actions, in which money is
dedicated to charity rather than distributed to the plaintiffs
themselves. Cy pres comes from a French phrase meaning "as near
as possible."
The charitable awards have become common when the amount of
money recovered is small and the class itself is large, making
distribution impractical.
The charities are typically intended to represent the
interests of the classes of plaintiffs.
But in several instances, courts have rejected the
settlements after finding the money dedicated to the cy pres
award should go to the plaintiffs themselves, or are going to
inappropriate charities.
Groupon agreed to the settlement in April as the
Chicago-based company sought to put behind it lawsuits alleging
that its vouchers violated federal and state laws applying to
the expiration dates for gift certificates.
Among the laws Groupon allegedly violated was the federal
Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act,
which restricts the sale of gift certificates that expire in
less than five years. Groupon denied the allegations.
Of the $8.5 million, $75,000 was set to go to the Electronic
Frontier Foundation and the Center for Democracy and Technology,
two organizations concerned with Internet rights.
But Sabraw said neither organization was focused on the core
issue of the case -- expiration dates and other restrictions on
consumer vouchers or misleading advertising related to vouchers.
"That consumers purchase vouchers on the Internet is not
enough," he said. "Indeed, it is incidental to the claims at
issue in this case."
Sabraw said he agreed with objectors who argued that the
money should instead be distributed to the class itself.
Representatives for the non-profits did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The case is In re Groupon Marketing and Sales Practices
Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of
California, No. 11-md-02238.