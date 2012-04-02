April 2 Groupon Inc, which runs the world's largest online coupon site, has agreed to an $8.5 million settlement of litigation alleging that the expiration dates on its coupons are illegal.

The settlement resolves 17 lawsuits that were consolidated in a federal court in San Diego, where settlement papers were filed.

It addresses claims that the restrictions imposed on consumers by the Chicago-based company and various retailers it works with violated federal and state consumer protection laws. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)