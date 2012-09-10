Sept 10 Groupon Inc said on Monday it
appointed Brian Stevens chief accounting officer as the online
daily deal company grapples with a string of accounting
controversies.
Stevens will step into the role immediately and report to
CFO Jason Child.
Stevens joins Groupon after a 16-year career at KPMG, where
he was most recently an audit partner.
Groupon raised concerns in the spring over how it accounts
for revenue for its popular goods-selling business.
The company also stopped reporting a controversial financial
metric called Adjusted Consolidated Segment Operating Income
last year after pressure from regulators.
Once considered one of the most promising online social
media businesses, Groupon has struggled since its IPO last year
as questions linger over the sustainability of its business
model. Many high-level managers, including its senior sales
executive, have left the company.