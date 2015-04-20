April 20 Groupon Inc said it would sell a 46 percent stake in Ticket Monster, its South Korean e-commerce business, to a partnership formed by KKR and Hong Kong-based Anchor Equity Partners for $360 million.

Groupon, which will retain a 41 percent stake in Ticket Monster after the deal closes, also approved a new $300 million share repurchase program. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)