Feb 8 Groupon Inc reported a quarterly net loss Wednesday as the largest daily deal company recorded higher taxes overseas.

Groupon, unveiling its first results as a public company, said its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders was $42.7 million, or 8 cents a share. That compares to a loss of $378.6 million, or $1.08 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue was $506.5 million, up 194 percent from the final quarter of 2010. (Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Bernard Orr)