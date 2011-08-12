* Groupon valuation still rich using revenue multiple
* NeXtup estimated Groupon was worth $14 bln in June
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 12 Estimates that Groupon
Inc is worth $25 billion are very high because the largest
online daily deals company is losing money, Benchmark Co
analyst Fred Moran said on Friday.
Even based on a forgiving revenue multiple approach, a $25
billion valuation is rich compared to Internet and e-commerce
companies including Google Inc (GOOG.O), Amazon.com Inc
(AMZN.O) and eBay Inc (EBAY.O), Moran said in an interview.
Moran is one of the few sell-side analysts to have
published research on Groupon. The company is working toward an
initial public offering later this year and many major
investment banks and brokers are underwriters. That prevents
them from publishing research opinions on the company.
Benchmark is not an underwriter and the company does not
deal in the stock, Moran said.
Estimating Groupon's valuation is tricky because the
company is growing quickly and nobody knows when it might start
making money. Benchmark's Moran said he came up with the $25
billion valuation based on media reports.
Moran reckons Groupon can generate $3.96 billion in revenue
this year. A market value of $25 billion is roughly six times
those sales.
"Groupon's valuation will likely appear high relative to
industry peers and our Internet e-commerce sector," the analyst
wrote in a note to investors on Friday.
A group of seven publicly-traded Internet and e-commerce
companies, including Google, Amazon and eBay, traded below
three times estimated 2011 revenue, according to a June 10
report by neXtup Research.
NeXtup estimated Groupon was worth about $14 billion in
that report, based on multiple of 3.5 times revenue.
Moran expects Groupon to have a "successful" IPO.
"To go public with losses would normally present a
challenge," he said. "But the daily deals industry is so young
and growing so fast, and Groupon is so dominant, that it can
probably go public based on a revenue multiple."
After Groupon disclosed second-quarter results this week,
Moran raised his revenue estimate and cut his loss forecasts
for the company. That was partly because Groupon spent less
money on marketing.
(Editing by Robert MacMillan)