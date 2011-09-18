Sept 18 A group of investors that includes Groupon Inc's co-founders has a tentative deal to buy Chicago's iconic Wrigley Building, the Wall Street Journal reported in its online edition on Sunday.

The price was not available but some experts have put the value of the tower at about $40 million, reflecting high vacancy rates, the Journal said.

Neither Groupon nor Wrigley spokespeople were immediately available to comment on the report. Wrigley is a subsidiary of Mars Inc. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Maureen Bavdek)