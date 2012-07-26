* Q2 EPS $1.25 vs est $1.16

July 26 Booming new car sales helped Group 1 Automotive, one of the largest U.S. retail auto dealers, top analysts profit forecasts for the ninth quarter in a row.

Auto dealers in the United States have benefited as lower gas prices tempt people to buy more cars. Group 1's results follow a strong result for peer Lithia Motors Inc on Wednesday.

Group 1 said it sold 37 percent more new cars in the quarter ended June 30, pushing up new car revenue by a third to $1.08 billion.

The Houston, Texas-based company is heavily reliant on Toyota but it sells a range of brands across its branch network.

Sales in its smaller used-vehicle retail business rose 30 percent.

Net income in the second quarter rose to $28.6 million, or $1.20 per share, from $24.7 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned $1.25 per share.

Total revenue jumped 29 percent to $1.90 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.16 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Group 1 shares, which have gained more than 50 percent in value since touching a year-low in October, closed at $51.46 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rodney Joyce)