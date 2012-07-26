* Q2 EPS $1.25 vs est $1.16
* Q2 rev $1.90 bln vs est $1.76 bln
* Rev from new vehicles rises 33 pct to $1.08 bln
(Adds details, background, share price)
July 26 Booming new car sales helped Group 1
Automotive, one of the largest U.S. retail auto dealers,
top analysts profit forecasts for the ninth quarter in a row.
Auto dealers in the United States have benefited as lower
gas prices tempt people to buy more cars. Group 1's results
follow a strong result for peer Lithia Motors Inc on
Wednesday.
Group 1 said it sold 37 percent more new cars in the quarter
ended June 30, pushing up new car revenue by a third to $1.08
billion.
The Houston, Texas-based company is heavily reliant on
Toyota but it sells a range of brands across its branch network.
Sales in its smaller used-vehicle retail business rose 30
percent.
Net income in the second quarter rose to $28.6 million, or
$1.20 per share, from $24.7 million, or $1.03 per share, a year
earlier. Excluding items, it earned $1.25 per share.
Total revenue jumped 29 percent to $1.90 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.16 per
share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.76 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Group 1 shares, which have gained more than 50 percent in
value since touching a year-low in October, closed at $51.46 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Rodney Joyce)