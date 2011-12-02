(Repeats with new Reuters story code)
LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's consumer watchdog,
the Office of Fair Trading, is investigating Groupon UK after
receiving complaints about how the daily-deal company was
conducting its business.
The OFT said on Friday it had since July been conducting a
secret investigation into Groupon UK, a unit of U.S.-based
Groupon Inc which floated in New York last month.
A spokeswoman for Groupon, which offers deals on products
from hotel stays to calendars, said the company was cooperating
fully with the OFT to ensure the rights of consumers were
protected.
"Groupon constantly strives for business practices that are
in the best interest of consumers. We are constantly evolving
business process to ensure customers receive the best possible
experience at the highest standards," she said.
The OFT's probe became public after Britain's advertising
watchdog, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), highlighted
complaints regarding Groupon UK's failure to conduct promotions
fairly, failure to provide evidence that offers are available
and exaggeration of savings claims.
The ASA said it had formally investigated and upheld
complaints against Groupon UK's advertising on 11 occasions and
had informally resolved 37 cases.
The OFT said it was "considering whether Groupon is
complying with consumer protection legislation, including in
relation to certain of its advertising practices," it said.
"The opening of this investigation follows complaints the
OFT has received in relation to Groupon's trading practices."
