JERUSALEM Feb 10 British private investment
firm Grovepoint acquired a majority stake in Israel's
Algatechnologies Ltd, a biotechnology company specialising in
the commercial cultivation of microalgae.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Algatech has developed technology that allows the large
scale cultivation of microalgae. Its production facility is
located in Israel's Arava desert, where the hot climate allows
microalgae to flourish in over 300km of glass tubing.
From the microalgae is harvested the company's key
commercial product, astaxanthin, a powerful natural antioxidant
for human consumption.
Clinical trials have shown that astaxanthin can play an
important role in supporting a healthy immune system and
promoting joint health, skin health and muscle functions.
Grovepoint said on Sunday it believed there is significant
potential to grow the range of products where astaxanthin is the
key ingredient and to exploit the potential of microalgae
derived products for other commercial applications.
As well as acquiring a majority stake in the business,
Grovepoint said it will make additional capital available for
growing the business, marketing Algatech's 'Astapure' brand
around the world and investing in research and development, so
that new algae derived products can be brought to market.
"We believe astaxanthin and other microalgae based products
have a great future," said Leon Blitz, a partner in Grovepoint.
"It is our intention to build the company by increasing its R&D
capacity and expanding its distribution."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)