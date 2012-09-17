WRAPUP 1-Warren Buffett says investors should stick with index funds
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Wall Street, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."
Sept 17 growthacquistioncorp-moody's: * Moody's: par upsized term loan credit negative; no rating impact * Rpt-moody's: par upsized term loan credit negative; no rating impact
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Wall Street, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT