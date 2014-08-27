Aug 27 Growthpoint Properties Ltd

* Delivered growth in distributions per share for FY14 of 8.3%

* Increase in revenue (11.1%) for FY14, compared to FY13 was due to acquisitions of abseq and tiber

* Distribution growth rate for FY15 will be between 7.0% and 7.5% which is in line with average growth rate achieved over past five years

* Declaration of final dividend number 56 of 82,80000 cents per share for six months ended 30 June 2014