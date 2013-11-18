JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 Growthpoint Properties Ltd : * JSE: GRT - acquisition of the entire Tiber Group portfolio of properties and

management business and withdrawal of cautionary * Deal by Growthpoint of the entire Tiber Group portfolio of properties and

management business for R6.6 bln * The Manco transaction will result in the internalisation of the management of

the Tiber group into Growthpoint * Says shareholders are no longer advised to exercise caution when dealing in

Growthpoint shares * Expected to be accretive to Growthpoint's distributions per share for the

financial year ending June 2014 * Proposed Tiber transaction has no significant effect on pro forma

distribution per share * Proposed Tiber transaction has no significant effect on pro-forma headline

earnings per share