JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 Growthpoint Properties Ltd
:
* JSE: GRT - acquisition of the entire Tiber Group portfolio of
properties and
management business and withdrawal of cautionary
* The Manco transaction will result in the internalisation of
the management of
the Tiber group into Growthpoint
* Says shareholders are no longer advised to exercise caution
when dealing in
Growthpoint shares
* Expected to be accretive to Growthpoint's distributions per
share for the
financial year ending June 2014
* Proposed Tiber transaction has no significant effect on pro
forma
distribution per share
* Proposed Tiber transaction has no significant effect on
pro-forma headline
earnings per share