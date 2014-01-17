PARIS Jan 17 A mild start to winter has helped France cope with persistently low gas stocks but a cold snap could still cause a supply crunch, French gas grid GRTgaz said on Friday as it reported a 1.4 percent rise in network gas consumption in 2013.

French energy officials, the regulator and GRTgaz has repeatedly voiced concern over the past few months about low gas stocks in France ahead of winter after cold weather across northwest Europe drained storage in 2012/2013.

"We started the winter season with historically low gas stocks, but the mild weather we had from December has helped," GRTgaz Chief Executive Thierry Trouve told reporters.

"But if there's a cold snap, we will again be in a tight situation, stocks remain low," he said at a news conference.

Problems at an LNG terminal in Algeria, one of the main gas suppliers to France's southern gas hub at Fos near Marseille, had also recently caused deliveries to collapse, worsening the already tight supply situation.

But Trouve said the maintenance delays at the Skikda terminal, near the Tunisian border, had been fixed.

"Problems in Algeria have stopped, in January we had a lot of deliveries at Fos," he said.

GRTgaz reported a 1.4 percent rise to 467 terawatt-hour (TWh) in gas consumption at its network in 2013, boosted by colder weather last year than in 2012.

When corrected for the weather impact however, total consumption fell 2 percent year-on-year, it said.

A 19-percent drop in gas demand for electricity production explained much of the decline, the grid said.

Europe's utilities are increasingly giving up on gas power generation and have mothballed or closed more than 21 GW of capacity over the past 18 months, reflecting the impact of low coal prices and slowed economies.

GRTgas said gas demand for power production had halved since the end of 2011.

However, it noted a 2 percent rise in industrial clients' consumption in 2013 to 129 TWh, helped by higher demand from the chemical, refining and glass-making sectors, while demand in the automotive sector continued to fall.

"The decline that started in 2011 because of the strong economic slowdown seems to have ended in 2013," it said.

GRTgaz data covers more than 80 percent of French gas infrastructure, the rest being managed by TIGF, a southwestern gas network owned by a consortium led by Italy's SNAM.

GRTgaz is 75-percent owned by utility GDF Suez. (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by David Evans)