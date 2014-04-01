April 1 GrubHub Inc, the largest U.S. online food delivery services company, raised the expected price range for its initial public offering of 7.03 million shares to $23-$25 per share from $20-$22 per share.

The IPO is expected to raise about $176 million, based on the top end of the price range, the Chicago-based company said in a regulatory filing. (r.reuters.com/hyg28v) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)