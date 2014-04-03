April 3 GrubHub Inc's IPO was priced slightly above its expected price range at $26 per share, valuing the biggest U.S. online food delivery services company at about $2.04 billion.

The IPO, which was expected to be priced between $23-$25 per share, raised about $192.5 million.

Of the 7.40 million shares offered, GrubHub sold 4 million with the rest by selling shareholders.

GrubHub's shares will start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GRUB."

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)