Saudi king's Asia tour trumpets Aramco's moves downstream
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
April 3 GrubHub Inc's IPO was priced slightly above its expected price range at $26 per share, valuing the biggest U.S. online food delivery services company at about $2.04 billion.
The IPO, which was expected to be priced between $23-$25 per share, raised about $192.5 million.
Of the 7.40 million shares offered, GrubHub sold 4 million with the rest by selling shareholders.
GrubHub's shares will start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GRUB."
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
CAIRO, March 20 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday his country was expecting foreign direct investment to increase to $13-15 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year, after a currency flotation in November revived foreign interest.
March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday.