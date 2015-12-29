BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
Dec 28 Venture capitalist Bill Gurley resigned from the board of GrubHub Inc last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The Wall Street Journal cited a Cowen & Co analysts' research note which said the move was not surprising given Gurley's seat on the board of Uber, whose food delivery service is increasingly competing against GrubHub. (on.wsj.com/1SjM93r)
Gurley will be replaced by Katrina Lake, chief executive of online fashion startup Stitch Fix, the newspaper said.
Gurley is also on the board of Zillow Inc.
GrubHub was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.