(Adds CEO and analyst comments, details; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan
Oct 23 GrubHub Inc reported a more than
five-fold jump in quarterly profit as more people used the
online food-order-and-delivery company to order takeout meals.
The company's shares rose as much as 6 percent to $39.50 on
Thursday.
GrubHub, which delivers everything from expensive steaks to
bento boxes, receives a commission from restaurants on orders
booked through its website and mobile application.
Online food delivery companies have benefited as more people
use smartphones and other devices to order over the Internet.
GrubHub said the number of active diners using its services
grew 50 percent to 4.6 million from a year earlier.
The company's strong results and user additions underscore a
massive growth opportunity, as 95 percent of food orders in the
United States are still placed over the telephone with paper
menus, co-founder and Chief Executive Matt Maloney said.
GrubHub forecast current-quarter revenue of $68.5 million to
$70.5 million, beating the analysts' average estimate of $66.7
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts noted that the company was reaping the benefits of
a change in advertising strategy.
GrubHub has expanded its focus from mostly digital
advertising to national TV advertising, which is helping it gain
exposure in smaller cities and suburbs, Barrington Research
analyst Jeff Houston told Reuters.
The company will spend more on advertising efficiently in
the seasonally strong fourth quarter, Maloney said in a
statement earlier.
The September quarter is traditionally soft as diners use
the service less during the summer. Orders increase as students
go back to school and the weather turns colder.
Yet despite the seasonal softness, GrubHub's revenue rose 51
percent to $61.9 million from a year earlier, driven mainly by a
change in pricing strategy at Seamless.
Chicago-based GrubHub merged with Seamless last August to
boost its presence on the U.S. East Coast. Seamless, popular
with large businesses, was started in 1999 by two lawyers to
cater to employees working long hours. The combined company now
operates in more than 700 U.S. cities, helping customers order
from about 30,000 restaurants.
Seamless abandoned its practise of listing restaurants on
its website alphabetically in favour of GrubHub's strategy of
giving priority to restaurants that pay more for the service.
"Seamless adopted that new pricing last quarter and so it
drove a lot of the upside in revenue," Houston said.
GrubHub's net income rose to $6.5 million, or 8 cents per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.2 million,
or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting an adjusted profit of 6
cents per share on revenue of $57.4 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GrubHub shares were trading up 1.6 percent at $37.77. Up to
Wednesday's close, the stock had risen nearly 43 percent since
the company went public in April.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)