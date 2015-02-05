* Company acquires DiningIn, Restaurants on the Run
* Sees Q1 rev $83-$85 mln vs est. $80.1 mln
* Q4 active diners up 47 pct
* Shares close up 6.2 percent
By Subrat Patnaik
Feb 5 GrubHub Inc forecast
better-than-expected revenue for the current quarter, bolstered
by two acquisitions that will allow the company to deliver food
from 3,000 restaurants direct to U.S. customers.
GrubHub's purchase of DiningIn and Restaurants on the Run
gives the company a head start over other potential new entrants
to the restaurant delivery business. Amazon.com Inc and
Google Inc are experimenting with same-day deliveries.
The company's shares closed up 6.2 percent on Thursday.
Until now, GrubHub, a $3 billion company, has received a
commission from restaurants on orders booked through its website
and mobile app. The restaurants deliver the food themselves.
For about the past year, it has carried out limited testing
of its own deliveries in San Francisco, Los Angeles and its home
city of Chicago - a service that it will now begin in earnest.
"We are investing heavily in that, as we believe higher
quality service will accelerate our growth and our capture of
that $70 billion opportunity in front of us," Matt Maloney, the
company's chief executive and co-founder, told Reuters.
Online food delivery companies have benefited as more people
use smartphones and other devices to order over the Internet.
GrubHub users in more than 800 U.S. cities, as well as London,
can order everything from expensive steaks to bento boxes.
The number of active diners using its services rose 47
percent to about 5 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from a
year earlier.
Maloney said the two acquisitions, announced on Thursday,
would add combined annual revenue in excess of $25 million. The
company closed the acquisition of DiningIn on Wednesday and
expects to close the Restaurants on the Run deal within a month.
GrubHub forecast revenue of $83 million to $85 million for
the current quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of
$80.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $10.8 million, or 13 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.2 million, or 3 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $73.3 million from $49 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 11 cents per share and
revenue of $70.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GrubHub shares closed at $39.76 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday. They have risen 53 percent since the
company went public in April.
