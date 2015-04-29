BRIEF-BP shareholder comments on remuneration policy
* 2017 pay policy looks set to significantly reduce the total pay that CEO Bob Dudley will be awarded going forward
April 29 Online food order and delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 50.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more diners used its services to order meals.
The company's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $10.6 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $88.2 million from $58.6 million.
GrubHub said the number of active diners using its services jumped about 46 percent to 5.6 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Fanhua inc says completion of a private placement of 66 million ordinary shares of co at us$0.44185 per ordinary share by fosun industrial holdings
* Pan orient energy corp - it intends to continue ability to purchase its common shares pursuant to renewal of its normal course issuer bid