BRIEF-Tanger increases dividend 5.4 pct
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3425 per share for q1 ended March 31, 2017
April 29 GrubHub Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12; Q1 revenue $88.2 million, up 51 percent
* Q1 active diners 5.60 million, up 46 percent
* Sees Q2 revenue $83.5 million to $85.5 million; sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $23.0 million to $25.0 million
* Sees FY 2015 revenue $346 million to $361 million; sees FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA $101 million to $109 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $85.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $83.7 million, FY 2015 revenue view $353.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PPG acquires remaining interest in IVC joint venture in Asia
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017