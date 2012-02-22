Nikkei retreats on pause in weak yen trend; financials extend outperformance
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho
* Joel Suarez as CEO
* Q4 profit 918 mln pesos vs yr ago 112 mln pesos
* Revenue up 40 pct at 16.59 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit rose eight-fold from the year earlier period, helped by higher prices and a drop in financing costs.
The company also said it named a new chief executive to replace Raul Pelaez, who stepped down in August. The new CEO, Joel Suarez, previously headed Gruma's U.S. business.
Fourth-quarter profit rose to 918 million pesos ($65.7 million) from 112 million pesos a year earlier.
The company benefited from lower interest rates in the quarter and less debt.
In the fourth quarter last year the corn miller also registered a one-off cost related to the expropriation of Gruma businesses in Venezuela.
Revenue climbed 40 percent to 16.59 billion pesos from 11.83 billion pesos a year earlier, as the weaker peso during the quarter boosted the value of its sales from overseas subsidiaries.
Gruma shares closed up 1 percent at 29.21 pesos in local trading.
($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.