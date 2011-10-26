* Q3 profit 154 mln pesos vs yr ago 234 mln pesos

* Q3 revenue up 30 percent

Oct 26 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma (GRUMAB.MX) said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit fell 34 percent from the year earlier period, even as revenue soared.

Third-quarter profit fell to 154 million pesos ($11.09 million) from 234 million pesos a year earlier. In the year earlier period, Gruma had a gain from its stake in Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX), which it sold earlier this year.

The company also benefited a year ago from the strengthening of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar. In contrast, Mexico's peso depreciated more than 15 percent in the third quarter of 2011.

Still, Gruma said revenue rose 30 percent to 15.194 billion pesos from 11.702 billion pesos a year earlier, helped by higher prices for its goods.

The company is looking to expand in Europe, the Middle East and the United States, Chief Executive Raul Pelaez told Reuters in an interview in July. [ID:nN1E76410B]

Gruma shares closed up 1.58 percent at 25.01 pesos on Wednesday. ($1 = 13.8835) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)