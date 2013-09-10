* G+J says transition from print to digital is long-term

* Denies speculation shift will lead to job cuts

By Harro Ten Wolde and Joern Poltz

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German publisher Gruner+Jahr (G+J) is to invest several hundred million euros in an online expansion, following other media groups in seeking fresh revenue streams as newspapers and magazines decline.

Germany is home to Europe's largest print media market and has proven relatively resilient to the technological, cultural and demographic forces that have hit print titles in many other developed countries, but that has changed in the past year.

G+J, publisher of titles including "Stern" and "Brigitte" and which is 74.9 percent owned by media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said on Tuesday the shift to more digital content would take time.

"The transition of G+J is long-term. It is clear to us that the next three to five years will be years of investments," the company said.

G+J - which last year closed its Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) title after it piled up millions of euros in losses during its 12 years of operation - denied media speculation that the transition would involve job cuts.

"It is correct that we will align our workforce over the different sectors step by step," G+J Chief Executive Julia Jaekel said, adding there would be significant job creation in the publisher's digital business.

The loyalty of German readers to their favourite daily newspaper has eroded in recent years as consumers get more news online. And advertising trends have echoed that shift.

Ad revenue in German newspapers was down 11.4 percent at 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the second quarter, while spending on magazine ads eased 1 percent to 995 million, data from Nielsen Media Research showed.

As a result, German media groups including Axel Springer , publisher of Germany's top-selling daily "Bild", and Bertelsmann have been speeding up digital initiatives while scaling back traditional operations.

Axel Springer in July struck a 920 million euro deal to sell its regional newspapers Berliner Morgenpost and Hamburger Abendblatt as well as five TV programme guides and two women's magazines to free up cash for acquisitions in the digital area.

Gruner+Jahr employs 12,000 people globally, of which half are based in Germany.

($1 = 0.7546 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)