* G+J says transition from print to digital is long-term
* Denies speculation shift will lead to job cuts
By Harro Ten Wolde and Joern Poltz
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German publisher Gruner+Jahr
(G+J) is to invest several hundred million euros in an online
expansion, following other media groups in seeking fresh revenue
streams as newspapers and magazines decline.
Germany is home to Europe's largest print media market and
has proven relatively resilient to the technological, cultural
and demographic forces that have hit print titles in many other
developed countries, but that has changed in the past year.
G+J, publisher of titles including "Stern" and "Brigitte"
and which is 74.9 percent owned by media conglomerate
Bertelsmann, said on Tuesday the shift to more digital
content would take time.
"The transition of G+J is long-term. It is clear to us that
the next three to five years will be years of investments," the
company said.
G+J - which last year closed its Financial Times Deutschland
(FTD) title after it piled up millions of euros in losses during
its 12 years of operation - denied media speculation that the
transition would involve job cuts.
"It is correct that we will align our workforce over the
different sectors step by step," G+J Chief Executive Julia
Jaekel said, adding there would be significant job creation in
the publisher's digital business.
The loyalty of German readers to their favourite daily
newspaper has eroded in recent years as consumers get more news
online. And advertising trends have echoed that shift.
Ad revenue in German newspapers was down 11.4 percent at 1.1
billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the second quarter, while
spending on magazine ads eased 1 percent to 995 million, data
from Nielsen Media Research showed.
As a result, German media groups including Axel Springer
, publisher of Germany's top-selling daily "Bild", and
Bertelsmann have been speeding up digital initiatives while
scaling back traditional operations.
Axel Springer in July struck a 920 million euro deal to sell
its regional newspapers Berliner Morgenpost and Hamburger
Abendblatt as well as five TV programme guides and two women's
magazines to free up cash for acquisitions in the digital area.
Gruner+Jahr employs 12,000 people globally, of which half
are based in Germany.
($1 = 0.7546 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)