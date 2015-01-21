BRIEF-Ord Mountain Resources extends completion deadline to buy Penta 5 Packaging to May 31
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp. announces extension to business combination agreement and re-prices private placement financing
Jan 21 Grupa Duon SA :
* Said on Tuesday that ING Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny and ING Dobrowolny Fundusz Emerytalny raised their stake in the company to 7.97 percent (8,250,615 shares) from 0.24 percent via open market transactions
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI