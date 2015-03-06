* Lotos $338 mln fourth-quarter loss bigger than expected

WARSAW, March 6 Grupa Lotos, Poland's second-largest refiner by output, reported a record net loss of 1.27 billion zlotys ($338 million) in the fourth quarter, mainly due to the revaluation of inventory after oil prices fell.

According to a Reuters poll, the state-controlled company was expected to post a net loss of 1.02 billion zlotys, wider than a 24 million zloty loss in the same period a year earlier.

The company said its adjusted operating result, or EBIT LIFO, which removes the impact of crude oil price changes, was 211 million zlotys in the red compared to a 32.5 million profit last year and a 24 million loss expected by analysts.

One-offs, including charges related to asset revaluations, hit the company's operating profit to the tune of 362 million zlotys.

"The results are weak, burdened with numerous one-offs. The only positive element is rising gas and oil output, but considering the difficult market environment it will not significantly translate into results improvement in future," Kamil Szlaga, analyst at Trigon said.

He said he expected Lotos shares to drop on Friday.

The revaluation of inventories due to falling crude oil prices also hit the results of Lotos' biggest rival, PKN Orlen .

Lotos said while crude oil prices fell by almost 30 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, its refining margin increased by more than a third to $7.32 per barrel and went up further to $8.77 dollars and $8.99 dollars in January and February respectively.

The refiner said despite Poland's economic growth accelerating to 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.7 percent last year, fuel consumption fell by 2.3 percent.

Lotos' share in Poland's fuel market remained at 33.1 percent at the end of 2014, with 441 petrol stations. ($1 = 3.7541 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Clarke)