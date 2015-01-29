Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 29 Grupy Nokaut SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Michal Jaskolski resigned as the chairman of the management board as of Jan. 28
Source text for Eikon:
* Wojciech Czernecki, the chairman of the supervisory board, has been delegated to act as the chairman of the management board from today until March 31, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order